2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
4.9
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Kumar123
04/06/2016
United Kingdom
Best portable speaker
Best Bluetooth speaker i have ever seen.. I don't use as a dock as it is for old ipods. I would prefer it over Bose.. it sounds just beautiful to my ears.. superb clarity.. crisp sound and surprisingly loud.. even louder when using on mains power.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker
Cuevas55
16/09/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Docking Speaker
A friend recommended the speaker and after seeing its performance I decided to invest. Expensive but a great transportable tool to have quality of sound is excellent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker
CJH10
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Compact, well built good battery life
Ive had this speaker for over a year now and it performs great. compact enough to take on holiday and sound is pretty good for its size.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker