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Discontinued

DS7700 docking speaker

DS7700/10

4.9

| (7) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

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DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Robust aluminum finish and cover case for full protection

Elegant, slim and compact design to fit into any briefcase

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Reviews

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4.9

of 5

7

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

04/06/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best portable speaker

Best Bluetooth speaker i have ever seen.. I don't use as a dock as it is for old ipods. I would prefer it over Bose.. it sounds just beautiful to my ears.. superb clarity.. crisp sound and surprisingly loud.. even louder when using on mains power.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker

16/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Docking Speaker

A friend recommended the speaker and after seeing its performance I decided to invest. Expensive but a great transportable tool to have quality of sound is excellent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compact, well built good battery life

Ive had this speaker for over a year now and it performs great. compact enough to take on holiday and sound is pretty good for its size.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker

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