2 year warranty
DDL502Q00BB/00
Sleek and compact design
Featuring a sleek and compact design, Philips DDL502-13HBS allows for fast and simple setup with no mortise required. Perfect for home, studios, offices, or stores. Ditch the keys and enjoy easy access to your space with this product.
Easy assembling
Semiconductor fingerprint
App smart control
Auto locking
Unlock the door with a single touch of your fingertip using the semiconductor fingerprint sensor of the DDL502-13HBS. With a recognition speed no more than 0.5 seconds*, enjoy a fast and convenient door-opening experience.
By connecting the DDL502-13HBS lock to the Philips EasyKey Plus App, you can access information such as battery level and activity history, and even unlock the door with a single touch on your phone from up to 10 meters* away.
Our lock comes with Hall sensor technology to automatically lock the door as soon as it's closed in auto mode. The deadbolt pops up instantly, providing you with peace of mind as you leave.
Reviews
0.5S data source:Internal test report.
App: refers to the "Philips EasyKey Plus" app. (Note: The lock information can only be uploaded to the app when the lock is connected to the app.)
10 meters: the distance is based on internal laboratory testing and may vary slightly depending on usage environment and network signal. For more accurate results, please be subject to the actual usage.
Real human voice navigation: defaults to English but can be easily switched to other languages via the lock's settings.
10 months: this is internal test data; actual duration may vary with usage frequency.
The effect of the digital keypad showed in the photos of this product may be inconsistent with the actual display effect. Please be subject to the digital keypad displaying status under the actual usage scenarios.