Discover sustainable, high-quality systems offering 25% average savings compared to similar new Philips systems
The Philips CT Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished CT systems at attractive prices, making them a sustainable and affordable solution that is as good as new.
Each Circular Edition system is carefully selected and undergoes a rigorous refurbishment process to ensure its quality and performance are as good as new. And you receive the same warranty, support and training as with any new Philips system. Circular Edition systems are custom-configured to meet your facility’s needs and come with the latest available software. Thanks to the re-use of materials, Circular Edition systems help reduce the need to extract virgin materials. Circular Edition systems are a cost-effective and sustainable solution that is as good as new, giving you the full Philips experience at a more affordable price.
Limited availability, not available in all countries. Please contact your local Philips representatives for further details. 1 Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors. 2 Based on the average weight re-use percentage per system for Philips MR, CT, Mobile C-arm & Image-guided therapy refurbished systems in 2023. Results may vary based on the amount, type, mix and age of returned systems.
