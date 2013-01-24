Search terms
During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips NeuroSuite with the Allura FD20/15 X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Achieve 73% reduction in dose using AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ
See never before seen details
Get full access and brain coverage
Unmatched spatial resolution
Remove skull and motion artifacts
Reduce motion artifacts
Multi-modality image guidance supports confident navigation
Easily identify perfusion differences
Zoom images at full resolution
Count on us as your patients count on you
Rely on consistent imaging performance
Access new imaging capabilities for stroke workflow
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand