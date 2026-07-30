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Ultrasound
Live 3D Transesophageal Echo (TEE)
Live 3D Transesophageal Echo (TEE)
3D ultrasound imaging
Ultrasound
Live 3D Transesophageal Echo (TEE)
3D ultrasound imaging
Ultrasound
With Live 3D TEE, cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, interventional cardiologists, and echocardiographers can see cardiac structure and function all in real-time. It's quick, reproducible, and quantifiable.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Live 3D TEE 3D ultrasound imaging
(230.41 KB)
Product Brochure Philips Live 3D TEE 3D ultrasound imaging
(556.01 KB)
See all
Structure and function
Data and perspectives
Enhanced communication
Clinical image gallery
Live 3D TEE TrueVue in Dual Imaging
Live 3D TEE Zoom of LAA Occluder
Live 3D TEE Left Ventrice CV Ultrasound Imaging
Live 3D TEE CV Ultrasound Imaging
Live 3D TEE CV Ultrasound Imaging
Live 3D TEE CV Ultrasound, TrueVue in Dual Image of ASD
Live 3D TEE Glass of Mitral Valve Clip CV Ultrasound Imaging
Live 3D TEE TrueVue of Fan shaped LA appendage CV Ultrasound Imaging
Live 3D TEE - Occluder device
Live 3D TEE LA Appendage CV Ultrasound Imaging
Live 3D TEE CV Ultrasound Imaging
Features
Structure and function
Ability to view cardiac structure and function in action, even in hard to image patients.
Visualization
Visualization for device implantation.
See complete valve
Ability to see the complete valve from multiple perspectives while the heart is beating.
Show more
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Live 3D TEE 3D ultrasound imaging
PDF
|
230.41 KB
Product Brochure Philips Live 3D TEE 3D ultrasound imaging
PDF
|
556.01 KB
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Philips - Live 3D TEE 3D ultrasound imaging - Philips