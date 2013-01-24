IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Wall Mount

Search terms
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a wall.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand