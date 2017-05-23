By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm;
cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm;
cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm;
cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm;
cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for GCX wall channel;
arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).
ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for GCX wall channel;
arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).
ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm;
cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm;
cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs;
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm;
cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm;
cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).
ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for GCX wall channel;
arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).
ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for GCX wall channel;
arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).
