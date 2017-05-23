By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM™ Variable Height Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM™ Variable Height Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 8" (20.3 cm) Extension Kit
VHM Variable Height Mount with 8" (20.3 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-48 Kit includes:
VHM with 8" (20.3 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 8" (20.3 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-48 Kit includes:
VHM with 8" (20.3 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 8" (20.3 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-48 Kit includes:
VHM with 8" (20.3 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 8" (20.3 cm) Extension Kit
VHM Variable Height Mount with 8" (20.3 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-48 Kit includes:
VHM with 8" (20.3 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 14" (35.6 cm) Extension Kit
VHM Variable Height Mount with 14" (35.6 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-49 Kit includes:
VHM with 14" (35.6 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover;
all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 14" (35.6 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-49 Kit includes:
VHM with 14" (35.6 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover;
all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 14" (35.6 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-49 Kit includes:
VHM with 14" (35.6 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover;
all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 14" (35.6 cm) Extension Kit
VHM Variable Height Mount with 14" (35.6 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-49 Kit includes:
VHM with 14" (35.6 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover;
all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mounting Kit
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-29 Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; the VHM provides 8.5" (21.6 cm) of downward travel plus a 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end to allow the monitor to be placed within reach; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-29 Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; the VHM provides 8.5" (21.6 cm) of downward travel plus a 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end to allow the monitor to be placed within reach; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-29 Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; the VHM provides 8.5" (21.6 cm) of downward travel plus a 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end to allow the monitor to be placed within reach; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
GCX P/N: AG-0021-29 Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; the VHM provides 8.5" (21.6 cm) of downward travel plus a 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end to allow the monitor to be placed within reach; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit includes:
8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit includes:
8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit includes:
8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit includes:
8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 mm x 25-40 mm Rails
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 mm x 25-40 mm Rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; adapts to rails 10 mm x 25-40 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 mm x 25-40 mm Rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; adapts to rails 10 mm x 25-40 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 mm x 25-40 mm Rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; adapts to rails 10 mm x 25-40 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 mm x 25-40 mm Rails
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 mm x 25-40 mm Rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; adapts to rails 10 mm x 25-40 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 38 mm Post
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 38 mm Post
GCX P/N: AG-0018-92 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; mounts to posts/poles 38 mm in diameter; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 38 mm Post
GCX P/N: AG-0018-92 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; mounts to posts/poles 38 mm in diameter; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 38 mm Post
GCX P/N: AG-0018-92 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; mounts to posts/poles 38 mm in diameter; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 38 mm Post
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 38 mm Post
GCX P/N: AG-0018-92 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; mounts to posts/poles 38 mm in diameter; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
VHM™ Variable Height Mounting Kit
VHM Variable Height Mount with 8" (20.3 cm) Extension Kit
VHM Variable Height Mount with 14" (35.6 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM™ Variable Height Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM™ Variable Height Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 8" (20.3 cm) Extension Kit
VHM Variable Height Mount with 8" (20.3 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-48 Kit includes:
VHM with 8" (20.3 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 8" (20.3 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-48 Kit includes:
VHM with 8" (20.3 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 8" (20.3 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-48 Kit includes:
VHM with 8" (20.3 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 8" (20.3 cm) Extension Kit
VHM Variable Height Mount with 8" (20.3 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-48 Kit includes:
VHM with 8" (20.3 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 14" (35.6 cm) Extension Kit
VHM Variable Height Mount with 14" (35.6 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-49 Kit includes:
VHM with 14" (35.6 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover;
all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 14" (35.6 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-49 Kit includes:
VHM with 14" (35.6 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover;
all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 14" (35.6 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-49 Kit includes:
VHM with 14" (35.6 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover;
all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Mount with 14" (35.6 cm) Extension Kit
VHM Variable Height Mount with 14" (35.6 cm) Extension Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-49 Kit includes:
VHM with 14" (35.6 cm) extension support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; channel cover;
all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mounting Kit
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-29 Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; the VHM provides 8.5" (21.6 cm) of downward travel plus a 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end to allow the monitor to be placed within reach; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-29 Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; the VHM provides 8.5" (21.6 cm) of downward travel plus a 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end to allow the monitor to be placed within reach; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-29 Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; the VHM provides 8.5" (21.6 cm) of downward travel plus a 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end to allow the monitor to be placed within reach; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
GCX P/N: AG-0021-29 Kit includes:
VHM Variable Height Suspension Mount support arm. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustment; the VHM provides 8.5" (21.6 cm) of downward travel plus a 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end to allow the monitor to be placed within reach; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit includes:
8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit includes:
8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit includes:
8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit includes:
8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; channel cover; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue; channel sold separately.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 mm x 25-40 mm Rails
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 mm x 25-40 mm Rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; adapts to rails 10 mm x 25-40 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 mm x 25-40 mm Rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; adapts to rails 10 mm x 25-40 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 mm x 25-40 mm Rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; adapts to rails 10 mm x 25-40 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 mm x 25-40 mm Rails
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 mm x 25-40 mm Rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; adapts to rails 10 mm x 25-40 mm; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 38 mm Post
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 38 mm Post
GCX P/N: AG-0018-92 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; mounts to posts/poles 38 mm in diameter; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 38 mm Post
GCX P/N: AG-0018-92 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; mounts to posts/poles 38 mm in diameter; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 38 mm Post
GCX P/N: AG-0018-92 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; mounts to posts/poles 38 mm in diameter; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 38 mm Post
12" (30.5 cm) Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 38 mm Post
GCX P/N: AG-0018-92 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; mounts to posts/poles 38 mm in diameter; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.