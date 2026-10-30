Height adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm

Height adjustable arms for support bar D 25-42mm, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500 monitors. ITD part no. HA.2246.903, ITD part no. HA.2247.903, ITD part no. HA.2262.903 and ITD part no. HA.2263.903 Kits include: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 300mm(for ITD part no. HA.2246.903 and ITD part no. HA.2262.903) and 400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2247.903 and ITD part no. HA.2263.903) tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500. (Additional Information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 3 kg / 6,6 lbs maximum load: 10 kg / 22 lbs maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 10 kg / 22 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also a possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))