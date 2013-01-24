Home
IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX800 Dräger GS

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Narkomed GS Anesthesia Machine.

Features
Dräger Narkomed GS Mounting Kit || 1
Dräger Narkomed GS Mounting Kit

Dräger Narkomed GS Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-02 Kit Includes: Camlock tilt/swivel mount for MX800; Top shelf base plate with camlock rails; 12"/30.5 cm M Series Pivot Arm with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); counterweight kit.

