Adapter plate for shelf with foot location including vertical holder for external rack and bracket f
ITD part no. TS 6160.9 consists of adapter plate for foot location; column height 264 mm; vertical holder height 128 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen.
Specifications
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
Tested
Max. load
23 kg / 50.6 lbs
Finish
Adapter plate for foot location
Arctic White
Column
RAL 7035 light grey
Support Post
Aluminium natural anodized
