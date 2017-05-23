By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: PH-0054-01 Kit includes: 6" (15.2 cm) and 12" (30.4 cm) posts for clamping one or two Flexible Module Servers (FMS) above the EGM; hardware for mounting EGM to table or surface sold separately; FMS Pole Clamp sold separately.
EGM: Stack Mount for Flat Screen Display
GCX P/N: PH-0054-02 Kit Includes: Plate for mounting to Philips Camlock Tracks
9" (22.9 cm) high column for mounting VESA-compatible flat screen above EGM; adjustable tilt and swivel for flat screen; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Screen Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device sold separately.
EGM: Stack Mount for IntelliVue MP20/30/40/50/60/70
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 Kit includes: Plate for mounting to Philips Camlock Tracks; low profile column for mounting IntelliVue MP20/30/40/50/60/70 patient monitor; adjustable tilt and swivel for patient monitor.
IntelliVue MX800:Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 Kit includes: G5 stack mount;
mounts to rails or devices with Camlock interface; provides tilt/swivel adjustment for MX800; note: Camlock Plate is not included.
