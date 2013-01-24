By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
ITD part no. TS 6025.1 consists of: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM.
(Additional information:
TÜV Product Service tested;
max. load: 16 kg / 35.2 lbs;
finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated.)
ITD mounting solution for EGM1
ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6157.4 consists of: desk adapter; counter plate; column height 128 mm;
vertical holder length 128 mm;
tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM.
(Additional information:
TÜV Product Service tested;
max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs;
column: RAL 7035 light grey;
support Post: aluminium natural.)
ITD mounting solution for EGM2
ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6159.9 consists of: adapter plate for foot location; column, height 128 mm; vertical holder, length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM.
(Additional information:
TÜV Product Service tested;
max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs;
adapter plate for foot location: Arctic White; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.