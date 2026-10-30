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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM20 and FM30 Philips FM20 and FM30 Cart
Avalon FM20 and FM30 Philips FM20 and FM30 Cart
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM20 and FM30 Philips FM20 and FM30 Cart
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the mounting solutions available for the Philips Avalon FM20/30 monitor.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution Philips FM20 and FM30 Cart
(196.01 KB)
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Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Cart
Features
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Cart
M2740A C01 Cart Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Cart; FM20/30 Adapter for Cart.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution Philips FM20 and FM30 Cart
PDF
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196.01 KB
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