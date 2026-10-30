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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM20 and FM30 Philips FM20 and FM30 Bed Hanger
Avalon FM20 and FM30 Philips FM20 and FM30 Bed Hanger
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM20 and FM30 Philips FM20 and FM30 Bed Hanger
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the bed hanger available for the Avalon FM20/30 fetal monitor.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution Philips FM20 and FM30 Bed Hanger
(73.71 KB)
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Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger
Features
Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger
M2740A B01 FM20/30 Bed Hanger Kit includes: Hook allows FM20/30 to be hung from a bed rail; rubber pads allow FM20/30 to be placed at an angle on a table.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution Philips FM20 and FM30 Bed Hanger
PDF
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73.71 KB
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