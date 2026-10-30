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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM40 and FM50 Avalon FM40 and FM50 CamLock kit
Avalon FM40 and FM50 Avalon FM40 and FM50 CamLock kit
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM40 and FM50 Avalon FM40 and FM50 CamLock kit
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the mounting solutions available for the Philips Avalon FM40/50 monitor.
Contact sales
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM40 and FM50 Mounting solution
(674.78 KB)
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Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50: Camlock Kit
Features
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM40/50: Camlock Kit
M2740A C03 Camlock Kit includes: 4 Camlock feet; 1 lock; screws & additional hardware.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM40 and FM50 Mounting solution
PDF
|
674.78 KB
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