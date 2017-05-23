Home
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Philips Roll Stand Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available for mounting the Philips IntelliVue MP5 Patient Monitor to a Roll Stand.

Features
989803002531 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; wire basket with cord loops; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.
989803153021 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.

