IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 ECG Sync Distribution Box

Mounting solution

Learn more about the ECG - sync - Distribution Box and options to mount it to horizontial rails and posts.

Kroemker Medical Solutions: ECG - sync - Distribution Box Kit
Kroemker p/n: 2500-00-0-000-00 Kit Includes: ECG - sync - Distribution Box; mounting plate & clamp for horizontial rail and posts.

