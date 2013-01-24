Home
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 ITD Roll Stand Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about rollstand, including post support for external rack and tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips monitor.

Features
ITD Roll Stand Mounting
ITD Part no. RS4903.9 consists of: Rollstand with 5 stabilizers; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips M8003A/M8004A; vertikal holder for external rack; handle; basket; strain relief in the hub of the base covered cable carrier.

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • tested
Height
  • 1265 mm
Finish
  • arctic white, decorative trims: medium aqua accent
Weight
  • 20 kg

