GCX p/n: AG-0019-01 Kit Includes;
Vent Arm Plate for Flat Panel Display; 75 to 100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Vent Arm Down Post Mount for 1or 2 FMS; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva
To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit:
GCX P/N: AG-0019-40
G5 Stack Mount
