IntelliVue MP90 Mounting ITD Roll Stand

ITD Roll Stand (PN: RS 4904.9) consists of; Basic frame with 5 stabilizers; Twin swivel castors Ø 100 mm; Support column; Tilt and swivel bracket for display; Handle; Vertical holder for external racks; Utility basket; Support (for MP90 computer module)
(Additional Roll Stand Information: Height: 1500 mm;
Weight: 20 kg; Surface Arctic White, powder coated; Cable strain relief; Cover strip; TÜV Product Service tested; Detailed assembly instructions)
