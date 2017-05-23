Intellivue MP80/90 Dual Screen Wall Mounts

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX p/n: AG-0019-32 Kit Includes:
VHM Variable height support arm for two flat screens; Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-24 Kit Includes:
12" (30.5cm) M Series Pivot Arm for two flat screens; Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments; Spacing and angle between the screens may be adjusted; 75/100mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapters; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows for left or right side mounting); Keyboard Mount with hook and loop fastener strips to secure the keyboard; Down Post to support Flexible Module Server (FMS); Handle for adjusting the position of the workstation; Wall Channel is sold separately
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.