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Ultrasound
C9-4v Transducer
C9-4v Transducer
Broadband tightly curved array transducer
Ultrasound
C9-4v Transducer
Broadband tightly curved array transducer
Ultrasound
The C9-4v Curved array transducer has 9 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range and a 181-degree field of view. It supports 2D, color, PW Doppler and Color Power Angio imaging for endovaginal applications.
Contact sales
Documentation
Brochure
Affiniti Elevate Ob/Gyn brochure
(19.07 MB)
Flyers
Gynecology Solution flyer
(3.75 MB)
See all
Broadband technology
9 - 4 MHz frequency range
Tightly curved array type
Clinical image gallery
C9-4v Gynecology with MFI
Gyn Pelvis ultrasound image shown using C9-4v transducer
Gyn Pelvis ultrasound image shown with MFI using C9-4v transducer
Ovary ultrasound image shown with Flow Viewer using C9-4v transducer
Gyn Pelvis ultrasound image shown with color flow using C9-4v transducer
Gyn Pelvis ultrasound image shown with CPA using C9-4v transducer
Gyn Pelvis ultrasound image shown with CPA using C9-4v transducer
Gyn Pelvis ultrasound image shown with MFI using C9-4v transducer
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
9 - 4 MHz
Array Type
Tightly curved
Aperture
26.2 mm
Field of view
181°
Applications
Endocavitary applications, including gynecology, fertility, obstetrics and urology
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Documentation
Brochure
Affiniti Elevate Ob/Gyn brochure
PDF
|
19.07 MB
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Philips - C9-4v Broadband tightly curved array transducer - Philips