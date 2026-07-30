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Ultrasound
C10-4ec Transducer
C10-4ec Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Ultrasound
C10-4ec Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Ultrasound
Learn more about the Philips C10-4ec broadband curved array transducer in the specification table below.
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Broadband technology
10 - 4 MHz frequency range
Curved array type
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
10 - 4 MHz
Array Type
Tightly curved
Aperture
24.3 mm
Field of view
147°
Volume of field of view
-
Applications
Endocavitary applications, including vaginal and rectal
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
Yes
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Philips - C10-4ec Broadband curved array transducer - Philips