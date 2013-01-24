Home
The Philips M1006B Invasive Blood Pressure Measurement Module delivers waveforms and numeric values and works with a wide range of catheters and pressure transducers. Invasive pressures can be collected, via module or internal capability, from adult, pediatric and neonatal patients for display on IntelliVue patient monitors.

Continuous invasive pressure monitoring

Continuous invasive pressure monitoring is valuable in critical care. Used at many insertion sites, it supports a range of invasive pressure types. Smart algorithms filter artifacts like respiratory variation, helping cut non-actionable alarms. Color-coded connector cables reduce time and confusion. Analog output for use with intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABP) is an option.
Comprehensive range of data and easy to use

The invasive pressure module delivers real-time waveforms and numeric values for systolic, diastolic and mean pressures and related pulse rates. Its measurement and display options are flexible and easy to use. Up to six different pressure waveforms overlap in one pressure channel on the IntelliVue screen. An on-screen cursor lets you measure and store any spot on a wave.
Pulse pressure variation (PPV) for informed evaluation

PPV is a minimally invasive measurement designed to help clinicians evaluate fluid responsiveness in mechanically ventilated adult patients. As PPV is derived from any invasive arterial blood pressure, there is no additional cost of supplies associated with monitoring PPV for a patient with an existing arterial line.
Measure intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) for early action

Measuring IAP provides the information you need to detect intra-abdominal hypertension early and take action before organ failure or abdominal compartment syndrome occurs. Philips invasive pressure measurement supports serial measurement of the IAP when using commercially available transducer-based IAP monitoring devices.
Set your standard of care with IntelliVue measurements

Invasive pressure is one of the five standard of care measurements included in the Philips Multi-Measurement Module. Software algorithms filter artifacts like respiratory variation and pressure changes caused by flushing the line or drawing blood samples. Invasive pressure is available as part of the IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Module or as a plug-in measurement module.

