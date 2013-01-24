Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

HeartStart Event review software

HeartStart Event Review Pro

Event review software

Find similar products

HeartStart Event Review Pro offers a wide range of reports types, both at the case and institution level to add to a patient’s medical record, submit to national registries, and help refine training curriculum/code response.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Easy to use, fast to respond
Structured reports for every requirement

Structured reports for every requirement

HeartStart Event Review Pro offers a wide range of reports types, both at the case and institution level to add to a patient’s medical record, submit to national registries, and help refine training curriculum/code response.
Actionable, comprehensive event data
Actionable, comprehensive event data

Actionable, comprehensive event data

In an environment customized for EMS or hospital, integrate your clinical data (invasive pressure, temperature, Q-CPR™ data, vitals trending from monitor/defibrillators) with observations, medications, lab results, and interventions.
Debrief on “teachable moments”

Debrief on “teachable moments”

Address every element of your coordinated response. HeartStart Event Review Pro helps to quickly identify and visualize the ‘teachable moments’ within an event history. Use these to help assess your EMS/hospital care team performance.
  • Easy to use, fast to respond
  • Actionable, comprehensive event data
  • Debrief on “teachable moments”
See all features
Easy to use, fast to respond
Structured reports for every requirement

Structured reports for every requirement

HeartStart Event Review Pro offers a wide range of reports types, both at the case and institution level to add to a patient’s medical record, submit to national registries, and help refine training curriculum/code response.
Actionable, comprehensive event data
Actionable, comprehensive event data

Actionable, comprehensive event data

In an environment customized for EMS or hospital, integrate your clinical data (invasive pressure, temperature, Q-CPR™ data, vitals trending from monitor/defibrillators) with observations, medications, lab results, and interventions.
Debrief on “teachable moments”

Debrief on “teachable moments”

Address every element of your coordinated response. HeartStart Event Review Pro helps to quickly identify and visualize the ‘teachable moments’ within an event history. Use these to help assess your EMS/hospital care team performance.

Specifications

Software Requirements
Software Requirements
Operating system
  • 32 or 64-bit Microsoft Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10
Database
  • Microsoft SQL 2014 Express is included and delivered with the product.
Hardware Requirements
Hardware Requirements
Disk space
  • Minimum 25 GB for database storage and backup. Space needed depends on usage and defibrillator type
Pointing device
  • Required to navigate throughout the application, for example, a mouse or tablet stylus.
Memory
  • Minimum: 1 GB Recommended: 2 GB or higher (Memory requirements are approximate.)
Video memory
  • Minimum: 64 MB video memory. Recommended: 256 MB video memory
Processor speed
  • Minimum: 1 GHZ x86 or x64 processor. Recommended: 2 GHZ core duo or higher
Internet connection
  • Required to activate the application software, to use the Email feature, and to receive software updates.
Display
  • Minimum: 1024 x 768. Recommended: 1600 x 1200 or higher
Software Requirements
Software Requirements
Operating system
  • 32 or 64-bit Microsoft Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10
Database
  • Microsoft SQL 2014 Express is included and delivered with the product.
Hardware Requirements
Hardware Requirements
Disk space
  • Minimum 25 GB for database storage and backup. Space needed depends on usage and defibrillator type
Pointing device
  • Required to navigate throughout the application, for example, a mouse or tablet stylus.
See all specifications
Software Requirements
Software Requirements
Operating system
  • 32 or 64-bit Microsoft Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10
Database
  • Microsoft SQL 2014 Express is included and delivered with the product.
Hardware Requirements
Hardware Requirements
Disk space
  • Minimum 25 GB for database storage and backup. Space needed depends on usage and defibrillator type
Pointing device
  • Required to navigate throughout the application, for example, a mouse or tablet stylus.
Memory
  • Minimum: 1 GB Recommended: 2 GB or higher (Memory requirements are approximate.)
Video memory
  • Minimum: 64 MB video memory. Recommended: 256 MB video memory
Processor speed
  • Minimum: 1 GHZ x86 or x64 processor. Recommended: 2 GHZ core duo or higher
Internet connection
  • Required to activate the application software, to use the Email feature, and to receive software updates.
Display
  • Minimum: 1024 x 768. Recommended: 1600 x 1200 or higher
  • *Available only on the HeartStart MRx

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand