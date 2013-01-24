CX50 Emergency medicine

You no longer have to trade performance for portability, the Philips CX50 POC system combines excellent image quality with a small, lightweight, and highly maneuverable cart, making it easy to bring premium performance ultrasound to the bedside.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
PureWave - the power to image technically difficult patients
Even on technically difficult patients, PureWave crystal technology provides exceptional images to help you make fast and confident decisions. PureWave transducer technology is available the S5-1, C5-1 and X7-2t transducers.
SonoCT and XRES
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with extraordinary high quality. The adaptive process of XRES eliminates virtually all speckle noise, improves image clarity and margin definition. XRES is supported on all imaging transducers.
iSCAN
Efficient workflow for your environment
Image optimization is simple with iSCAN, a one-button step to outstanding images and Doppler signals, ensuring that you spend less time scanning and more time focused on your patient.
Portable design
Portable design for easy mobility
Take the CX50 POC where you need it. On cart the CX50 POC is extremely mobile and maneuvers effortlessly into constrained spaces. With its convenient travel case, the CX50 POC is easy to take to satellite locations, making it the ideal solution to support multiple-sites.
The gold standard for security
The gold standard for security
Philips recognizes the importance of securing your ultrasound system and protecting your patient data. The security feature is a defense-in-depth strategy that comprises five layers: firewall, operating system hardening, malware protection, access controls and patient data encryption. Each of these layers plays an important role in helping you thwart hackers, defend against malware, and prevent unauthorized access.
Multiport adapter
Multiport adapter for easily switching between transducers
This adapter allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Battery operation
Battery operation saves critical time
Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
CX50 POC offers side-by-side M-mode featuring a live reference image that makes it easy to interpret real-time lung imaging.
Remote Reporting
Remote Reporting – Telexy Qpath
The Remote Reporting* feature provides clinicians remote access to the Telexy Qpath** POCUS workflow solution. This feature allows clinicians to interact with the ultrasound images and Qpath worksheets directly from the system. The ability to complete and approve ultrasound exam reports at the point-of-care uniquely enhances work flow in the ED.
QLAB for advanced assessment and analysis capability
Enhance your workflow with QLAB. It provides automated and objective methods for quantifying ultrasound data. A full suite of plug-ins is available to customize QLAB's capabilities to suit your needs.
Needle Visualization
Needle Visualization to enhance needle display
Needle visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the anatomical target when performing in-plane ultrasound-guided procedures.
*Remote Reporting is only available with Telexy Qpath and is trademarked as Qview.
**Qpath is a trademark of Telexy Healthcare Inc.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.