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Ultrasound
Lumify optional storage bin
Lumify optional storage bin
Large capacity storage bin for advanced and standard Lumify cart
Ultrasound
Lumify optional storage bin
Large capacity storage bin for advanced and standard Lumify cart
Ultrasound
The optional large capacity storage bin with post clamp assembly can be positioned in a variety of ways on the pole of both advanced and standard carts for Lumify.
Contact sales
Add more storage to your Cart
Easy to setup on both Advanced as well as Standard Cart for Lumify
Specifications
Optional Storage Bin
Dimensions top LxWxH
252mm x 157mm x 224mm
Dimensions bottom LxWxH
240mm x 145mm x 224mm
Philips - Optional Storage Bin 989604345861 - Philips