Search terms

EN
AR

April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Webinar

Transform MR productivity: quickly, easily, confidently with MR 5300

Men with MRI system

In this Expert Forum Webinar, you'll learn how MR 5300 ensures shorter exams and a better MR experience for both your staff and patients. MR 5300 is the second helium-free operating MR system from Philips Healthcare, which was launched at RSNA 2021.

Mr. Dayan Jackson Dudleythurai, an MR Radiographer at the Aleris-Hamlet Hospital will share his experience with the system from a workflow perspective, highlighting the most important benefits such as the ease of use and fast patient positioning.

Our patients are very amazed at the pleasant scanning experience MR 5300 can offer. If our patients are happy, we are happy as well.”

Dayan Jackson Dudleythurai

MR Technologist, Aleris-Hamlet Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark

Share this webinar

Contact us

Register for FieldStrength newsletter
Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on user experiences  and best practices. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.

Subscribe

Explore more

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.