June 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story
Tufts Medical Center in Boston was looking for a fast high-end 3T system and added the MR 7700 to their fleet. The speed of imaging combined with the high image quality made the Philips MR 7700 the right choice for them.
From a research perspective we were really looking at a higher-end model with really strong gradients so that we do better work with diffusion imaging as a contrast. We want it all, we want beautiful images and super fast.”
Christopher Filippi, MD
Neuroradiologist and Radiologist-in-Chief, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, USA
