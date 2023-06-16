June 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story
The latest MR system installed at MRT-Praxis Potsdam in Germany is equipped with Ambient Experience lighting and the In-bore Experience. A valuable addition to the system which is designed to comfort patients during their exam.
We’ve had feedback from many patients, that if they had known how pleasant it was in our system, they would have been less anxious for the exam.”
Dr. med. Tobias Schröter
MR radiologist, MRT Praxis Potsdam
