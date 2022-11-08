Our approach



The project was executed in phases and managed by a core team consisting of NICU nurses, Philips consultants and a consultant from Radboudumc. Our consultants began by assessing the current state by means of observations and interviews. They interviewed staff from all function groups about the current processes and the changes they could expect. The current state was visualized to illustrate to the NICU team what would change and what would remain the same.



Based on the initial assessment, six change themes were defined – Logistics, Smart Hospital, Collaboration, Working Agreements, Culture and Family Integrated Care – and these were further elaborated on in two co-creation rounds. During these sessions, which were facilitated by Philips, the team was challenged to think about the most efficient new way of working for the single bed units. In the first session, key issues were elaborated on. In the second round, the new work processes and working agreements were validated.

