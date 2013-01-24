Home
Account details page provides insight to the details of the account and associated objects. Apart from address information, you also have access to:

 

Calendar

Calendar with planned visits for the current month for Installed Product for this Account. When clicking on ’Go To Calendar’ button you will be directed to Calendar page where you can find more information about planned visits in the other months for that Account.

 

Request Support

You can request Technical or Clinical Support**, and other services for Installed Product assigned to this Account.

 

Create User

Allows user to create new CS Portal users**.
Account details menu

Moreover, you may also see the following tabs:

 

Cases

Cases associated with the Installed Products at this Account.

 

Installed Products

Installed Products assigned to this Account.

 

Contracts

Contracts associated with the Installed Products at this Account.

 

Warranties

Warranties associated with the Installed Products at this Account.

 

Contacts

Contacts** assigned to a given Account.

 

Documents

Documents relating to this Account such as:

  • Customer Service Reports (CSR) / Action Notification Report (ANR) - Engineer’s summary of the service performed.
  • Test and Inspection Results - Predicitive Maintenance specific report based on the feedback from the engineer.
  • Quotes

By default, you will see documents created within 60 days. You can always change the filter criteria by clicking Adjust display criteria button.

