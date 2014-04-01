Setting the stage for healthy futures

Healthcare experts like you who are in contact with new mothers are uniquely positioned to assist women in making informed decisions regarding the breastfeeding of their baby1. Philips supports you in that effort. We are committed to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) goals, which aim to ensure optimal growth, development, and health of babies, by initiating breastfeeding within one hour of birth and continuing for at least 6 months2.

Upon your advice, new parents will have access to products that have been developed through extensive research, clinical trials, and by listening to new moms and professionals. In addition Philips provides training and parental support tools for ongoing education. Whether breastfeeding, bottle feeding, or combining the two, Philips Avent is here to help give every baby a strong start and set the stage for a healthy future.