Patient monitoring
x3 cds achieve

How it works
Masimo
rainbow SET™ technology

Philips patient monitoring with Masimo technology – noninvasive, SpHb and SPO² measurement with motion and low perfusion™ pulse oximetry – provides continuous hemoglobin monitoring you can rely on at the point of care. Maintain consistent visibility on your patient's condition between invasive hemoglobin samples. Streamline workflows and drive down costs while providing clinically proven patient monitoring across care settings.

Learn about the Philips and Masimo partnership
Masimo - continuous monitoring technology partner
Request information

Standard parameters

Masimo SET™ pulse oximetry
Masimo SET™ pulse oximetry
pulse rate
Pulse rate
perfusion index
Perfusion Index

Optional parameters

Pleth Variability Index
Pleth Variability Index
Standard parameter
Total hemoglobin
Standard parameter
Methemoglobin saturation
Standard parameter
Carboxyhemoglobin
Standard parameter
Acoustic Respiration rate
Standard parameter
Oxygen content

Common measurement parameters

 

SpO2 - measure of oxygen saturation even through motion and low perfusion

 

SpHb1 - provides continuous visibility to changes – or lack of changes – in hemoglobin levels between invasive blood samples

 

PVi - measure of the dynamic changes in the Perfusion Index (PERF) that occur during one or more respiratory cycles

philips intellivue and masimo horizon trends

Philips IntelliVue and Masimo Horizon Trends

 

Horizon Trends are built into many Philips IntelliVue monitors and provide graphical representation of vital sign changes to make deviations easier to notice.

Masimo rainbow SET parameters

Masimo rainbow SET parameters

 

As part of the Philips / Masimo partnership, customers have access to Masimo’s noninvasive monitoring technologies in Philips IntelliVue monitors, including Masimo rainbow SET technology. The rainbow SET technology provides customers the option to purchase advance clinical measurement parameters.

Intuitive display on Masimo measurements on Philips IntelliVue monitors


Clear and intuitive screen displays combine vital signs with Masimo rainbow SET parameters – providing trend data and current data on one easy-to-read screen.

Masimo rainbow SET parameters

Masimo rainbow SET parameters

 

SPO2 noninvasive oxygen saturation

SpHb noninvasive continuous hemoglobin

PVi Pleth Variability index

Pi PERF Perfusion index

SpOC noninvasive oxygen content

SpMet noninvasive methemoglobin

SpCO Carboxyhemoglobin

RRa or RRac Acoustic respiration

Horizon trends

Horizon trends

 

Horizon trends clearly indicate timely changes in patient condition – to aid you to quickly identify meaningful clinical deviations and take appropriate actions.

Noninvasive rainbow SET technology


Advanced rainbow SET sensors utilize multiple wavelengths of light to measure total hemoglobin (SpHb), Pleth Variability Index (PVi), oxygen content (SpOC). carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO) and methemoglobin (SpMet) noninvasively and continuously.
SET Technology

Works with your IT, works for your clinical teams

 

Philips IntelliVue monitoring platform fits securely into your hospital’s IT environment to capture timely patient data and feed it to the EMR. Capitalize on your IT investments, support your care teams with clinically proven solutions – without the need to purchase additional equipment.

 

With more than 1 million monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue family of monitoring solutions offers a proven track record for quality.

Noninvasive measurement technology – in clinical practice


Peer reviews have found that using SpHb® monitoring in conjunction with invasive blood sampling can deliver value in the ER, OR, and beyond.

Stat icon 1

In low blood loss surgical applications

Reduces unnecessary transfusions

>87% reduction in transfusion frequency

(from 4.5% to 0.6%)2

 

>90% reduction in average units transfused (from 0.1 to 0.01 units per patient)2

statistics icon

In high blood loss surgical applications

Reduces unnecessary transfusions

> 73% to 32% reduction in the percentage of patients receiving 3 or more units3*

 

> 47% reduction in average units transfused (1.9 to 1.0 per patient)3*

Initiate timely transfusions when transfusions are needed
Learn more about Masimo rainbow SET technology
See more about Philips and Masimo

Philips IntelliVue with Rainbow SET

Philips IntelliVue with rainbow SET

 

Versatile platform provides continuous and noninvasive patient monitoring with leading hemoglobin measurement technology.

Philips and Masimo partnership

The partnership

 

Philips and Masimo have teamed up to create the future of measurements and monitoring.

References

 

Masimo clinical claims are referenced on this web page. All studies available at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/

(1) SpHb** monitoring is not intended to replace lab testing. Blood samples should be analyzed by lab instruments prior to clinical decision making.

(2) Transt. 2014. 5:237.DOl:10.4172/2155-9864.1000237

(3) Awada WN et al J Clin Mon it Comput. DOI 10.1007/s10877-015-9660-4.

*Study Protocol: In each group, if researchers noted SpHb trended downward below 10 g/dl, a red blood cell transfusion was started and continued until SpHb trended upward above 10 g/dl. The transfusion threshold of 10 g/dl was predetermined by the study protocol and may not be appropriate for all patients. Blood sampling was the same for the control and test group. Artertal blood was drawn from a 20 gauge radial.

