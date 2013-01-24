Home
Digital Diagnost Flex Room
flex room mh

 

DigitalDiagnost Flex Room

Caring for a large number of patients means your DR room must flexible and ready to accommodate. The DigitalDiagnost premium DR flex room helps you adapt quickly to each patient/clinical situation with motorized movements and excellent ergonomics. Reduce patient repositioning and gain application freedom with virtually unlimited predefined settings of tube and detector.

Flexible DR for all applications

 

This single detector solution with automated, 5-axes ceiling suspension, moveable vertical stand, and single-side suspended table (with swivel) meets the complex demands of your busy hospital. Easily perform vertical, horizontal and seated exams as well as difficult angulated views. Switch from under table to chest positions with the press of a button.

You can also extend the versatility of this configuration by adding one or two SkyPlates wireless portable detectors to assist with trauma and bed exams.

DigitalDiagnost Flex Room – Key Benefits
 

  • Single detector solution with capabilities similar to multi-detector room set-ups
  • Cover all the projections for a medium to high patient load
  • Completely motorized system works around the patient for ease of positioning
Select your DigitalDiagnost room type

High Performance

Flex

Value

Chest

Emergency

Exam Range
  • All applications, highest throughput
  • All applications, medium throughput
  • All applications, medium throughput
  • Standing and stretcher exams
  • Trauma

Core Components
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Vertical multi-purpose stand
  • Height adjustable table
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Vertical multi-purpose stand
  • Single-side suspended, height adjustable table
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Height adjustable table
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Tilting vertical stand
  • Ceiling suspended tube

Detectors
  • 2 Trixell fixed and optional additional SkyPlate

OR

  • 1 Trixell fixed and 1 SkyPlate
  • 1 Trixell fixed and optional additional SkyPlate
  • Large (or small) SkyPlate
  • 1 Trixell fixed and/or SkyPlate
  • Large (or small) SkyPlate

Key Benefits
  • High patient volume configuration for busy hospitals and trauma environments
  • Convenient workflow with total room motorization including automatic tube motion and moveable vertical stand
  • Superb application variety with different detector options including SkyPlate tray in table
  • Single detector solution with capabilities similar to multi-detector room set-ups
  • Cover all the projections for a medium to high patient load
  • Completely motorized system works around the patient for increased comfort
  • Attractively priced configuration for a wide variety of applications
  • Total room motorization and lightweight SkyPlate support easy handling and patient comfort
  • UNIQUE image processing and Eleva user interface provide seamless procedures
  • Superb chest image quality to support diagnostic confidence
  • Automatic geometry movements may reduce physical involvement of technologists
  • Optional SkyFlow enhances workflow for free chest exams
  • Lessens interference with ER devices like tubes, catheters and oxygen
  • Patients can be X-rayed without repositioning
  • SkyPlate technology offers an expanded exposure range

