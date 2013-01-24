Philips MX16ᴱᵛᵒ CT scanner is evolving the way that clinicians are able to care for patients by offering them exceptional image quality with low dose, high patient throughput, and attractive total cost of ownership.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips exclusive EVOEye algorithm allows for excellent image quality with reduced noise. Its 1024 matrix enables high resolution scanning, while EVOEye enhances low contrast resolution.
MX16ᴱᵛᵒ tube
Attractive total cost of ownership via high throughput and longer tube life
The MX16ᴱᵛᵒ offers a longer tube life than any other 16-slice scanner in its class. It also offers the widest detector coverage in non-cardiac CT scanning, high pitch at high quality with the ASTR algorithm, and fast reconstruction speeds of up to 20 ips so you can increase patient throughput each day with diagnostic confidence.
Compact footprint
Compact footprint for cost-effective installation
This compact system has similar siting requirements to most existing 1-, 2-, and 4-slice scanner rooms, and is designed for fast, simplified, cost-effective installation.
DoseRight
DoseRight for efficient dose management
The DoseRight Automatic Current Selection manages the dose for each patient based on the planned scan. DoseRight Dose Modulation automatically controls tube current to increase and decrease the signal as necessary to maintain constant image noise while managing dose.
Wide application range
Wide application range increases utilization
The MX16ᴱᵛᵒ is excellent for all routine radiology procedures and many specialized procedures such as neurological studies, vascular studies, bone mineral analysis, dental planning, and virtual colonoscopy.
Dedicated Pediatric Protocols
Dedicated Pediatric Protocols for low dose
Dedicated Pediatric Protocols were developed in collaboration with top children’s hospitals. They allow for excellent clinical results with low dose.
