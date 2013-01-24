By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
This easy-to-use, clinically proven SPECT system provides diagnostic image quality and reliability, as well as access to the latest nuclear medicine processing and review applications. Its open gantry design allows for greater flexibility in patient positioning, and its small footprint means the CardioMD IV fits in virtually any camera room without requiring costly renovations.
Fast imaging, enhanced confidence
Fast imaging, enhanced confidence
Advanced Astonish reconstruction provides half-time cardiac imaging that improves diagnostic confidence, workflow efficiency, and patient experience. Astonish provides improvement in signal-to-noise ratio, allowing you to maintain high image quality even when SPECT scan times are shortened.
Efficient workflow, effective collaboration
Efficient workflow, effective collaboration
IntelliSpace Portal, a Best in KLAS* award-winning solution, provides tools and a comprehensive analysis and processing environment for cardiac MUGA and cardiac stress/rest SPECT studies. It features the latest cardiac quantification software and improves workflow efficiency by providing enterprise-wide access to the latest nuclear medicine processing and review applications.
A partnership that goes above and beyond
A partnership that goes above and beyond
Philips offers a portfolio of innovative technologies, as well as service and support solutions, to help you deliver patient-focused care and reduce operational costs—while making it easy and more cost-effective to keep your imaging system up-to-date.
*Cardio MD IV is not available in all markets. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for availabilty in your country.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.