The EPIQ CVx is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality. This helps you deliver better care through higher processing power, exceptional imaging with more clarity & sharpness, improved exam efficiencies, complemented by the proven, robust quantification capabilities of TOMTEC.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before
Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before
Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before
Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
A user interface designed for cardiology
A user interface designed for cardiology
A user interface designed for cardiology
A user interface designed for cardiology
Real time image alignment
Real time image alignment
Real time image alignment
Real time image alignment
Designed for pediatrics
Designed for pediatrics
Designed for pediatrics
Designed for pediatrics
Exceptional image quality
Exceptional image quality
Exceptional image quality
Exceptional image quality
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before
Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before
Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before
Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
A user interface designed for cardiology
A user interface designed for cardiology
A user interface designed for cardiology
A user interface designed for cardiology
Real time image alignment
Real time image alignment
Real time image alignment
Real time image alignment
Designed for pediatrics
Designed for pediatrics
Designed for pediatrics
Designed for pediatrics
Exceptional image quality
Exceptional image quality
Exceptional image quality
Exceptional image quality
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Height adjustment
|
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Height adjustment
|
View product
View product
The EPIQ 5 is the new direction for premium ultrasound, featuring an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding women’s health care, vascular, general imaging and cardiology practices.
View product
The Epiq 7 features an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding obstetrical, gynecological, cardiology, general imaging practices.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.