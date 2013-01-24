Search terms
Now you don’t have to sacrifice performance for portability. Premium capabilities are integrated into the CX50 CompactXtreme ultrasound system for big system performance everywhere you need it.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
PureWave everywhere
Expand diagnostic information
Fine-tune exams with active native data
Portable ultrasound when fast action is needed
Digital broadband beamforming on a compact
Compact ultrasound designed for any environment
On cart
SonoCT brings a new level of quality to compact ultrasound
Reduce exam time by up to 50%
Remote travel
XRES brings a new level of quality to compact ultrasound
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Monitor size
|
|Height adjustment
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand