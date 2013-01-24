Ingenia Elition 3.0T S

Home
The Ingenia Elition S delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam², 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant³. These advances have been made possible by a combination of new gradient and RF designs, plus acceleration technologies like Compressed SENSE. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition S offers an immersive audiovisual experience to help calm patients and guide them through exams, enhancing the MR experience.

  • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 2. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.
  • 3. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions For Use.
  • 4. Compared to using a standard mattress.
  • 5. Compared to scanning without ComforTone.
  • 6. In isotropic 3D MSK VIEW scans, compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.

