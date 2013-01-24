Healthcare’s digital transformation

Today, technology requires a lot of the caregiver. While things have improved considerably, it is quite cumbersome and siloed.”
Mr. Leo Bodden
VP & Chief Technology Officer, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, United States
I've always emphasized that healthcare, it has to be a high-touch, and high-tech industry.”
Mr. Benedict Tan
Chief Digital Strategy Officer, SingHealth, Singapore
Digital maturity is so important to get all the data together, to combine the data, to deliver the right information to the doctors, to the ones who are running the healthcare delivery.”
Mr. Henning Schneider
Chief Information Officer, Asklepios Hospital Group, Germany
In healthcare, we have a habit of having solutions for years, and sometimes those small startups or the small companies do not have enough sustainability to go with us for the long term.”
Mr. Jacques Rossler
Chief Information Officer, UCL Saint-Luc, Belgium
Digital maturity in healthcare means that the patient journey is supported by digital solutions as much as possible.”
Dr. Jacob Visser
Chief Medical Information Officer, Erasmus Medical Center, The Netherlands
