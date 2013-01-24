Transforming the oncology care experience

Home
Patients often experience high levels of stress when going to a hospital. Nowhere is this more the case then with oncology patients. By putting your patients at ease in an environment designed to reduce stress, you can positively influence the patient well-being and help procedures progress more smoothly.
Pediatric Coaching

The Ambient Experience Pediatric Coaching solution helps de-stress the experience for children undergoing a diagnostic imaging procedure
    Our team

    Werner Satter

    Werner Satter

    General Manager Experience Solutions
    Werner and his team help hospitals and healthcare systems develop people-centric care solutions to help improve the quality of care delivery. His expertise spans the fields of research, design innovation, new business development, and marketing.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    Niels Buning

    Niels Buning

    Director Business Development & Marketing EMEA
    In his role Niels and team provide strategic advice and implementable value-added solutions to healthcare organizations that improve patient and staff experience. Working across EMEA has given him broad cultural knowledge and insights on patient and staff challenges. The common thread in his career is to always put at the heart of any solution, both the patient and provider; to support inclusivity and improve sustainability.

