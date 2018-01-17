Supporting patient compliance



With Philips In-bore Connect technology, the selected Ambient Experience video theme is carried over into the bore. The patient is given a comfortable set of headphones to wear. A small mirror is placed in their line of sight and adjusted so they can see the large video display positioned directly out the rear of the scanner. Both video and audio continue the selected active relaxation theme.



Ambient Experience In-bore Connect is linked with the Philips MRI software to provide the scan progress information in real-time during the procedure to support patient compliance:

•A breath-hold graphic can be projected over the theme to alert the patient when to hold their breath and for how long. The image indicates the breath in, the hold time, and the exhale. Auto-voice commands accompany the graphics.

•Another feature is the progress scan bar. This appears at the bottom of the screen to tell the patient how long the exam will take and indicates their progress. Marker points on the bar show upcoming breath-holds, so the patient can prepare.