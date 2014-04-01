Emergency Department Dashboard

Steve Wuench
Solution Analytics Senior Manager
JoAnn Lazarus, MSN, RN, CEN, FAEN
Principal and Practice Operations Lead
Our custom analytic ED performance dashboards provide data-driven insights on patient metrics including COVID-19 specific data such as patients presenting with symptoms, confirmed diagnosis, patient origin mapping, and trends.
Analytic consultants develop custom ED dashboard views and provide support remotely. A link to the hospital system data is required.
Philips TransformAnalytics ED Performance Dashboards provide at-a-glance visibility into past and current performance including volume and arrival patterns, patient trends, and more. They can help identify areas of concern to help guide performance improvement initiatives in the ED.
Our team creates online, cloud-based performance dashboards which can also augment existing applications to provide consistent and visualized data awareness. This enhanced data awareness helps support and sustain ED performance improvement initiatives for the long-term.
Dashboards are customized to the specific needs of an ED and available on a subscription basis with regular data updates.
Our consultants take a holistic approach to data research and analysis. Data is pulled from the hospital’s EMR, ADT, and claims systems. Volume and arrival patterns can be seen with charts detailing patient trends by acuity, disposition, and arrival method by hour, day, and month. Physician performance metrics can provide an opportunity to address variations in patient care and process efficiency.
We leverage various tools and methodologies to analyze the current ED performance, identify future-state requirements, and build applications to help support, monitor, and sustain performance improvement programs.
Our data scientists provide the right data, tools, and insights to support sustainable ED performance improvement.
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
