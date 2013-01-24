A large non-profit academic medical center and Level 1 trauma center in the northeast asked Philips to help improve daily patient placement. High patient volume was taxing existing bed control management, with bed assignments being handled in an inefficient, decentralized fashion. Philips assigned a seasoned consultant as executive interim leader to lead an engagement which included in-depth analysis of existing procedures and application of industry best practices.

As the engagement concluded, the consultant together with hospital stakeholders agreed to a new set of key performance indicators (KPIs) and the medical center worked to put into place new procedures and processes to realize capacity improvement. The identification of potential discharges aided in the appropriate prioritization of beds, adding significantly to bed availability.