A large private healthcare group was looking for an experienced advisor to help them develop a turnkey healthcare solution with a European style of patient-centric care and level of quality.



Their challenge was to turn existing outdated facilities into profitable, state-of-the-art healthcare and wellness centers that fit the expectations of the population and medical capabilities of the region.



Philips healthcare consulting experts helped the group develop a concrete vision, assessed the current facilities and market situation, used detailed clinical and financial scenarios to guide strategic discussions, and made concrete recommendations and estimates for realizing the project.