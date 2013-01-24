The first step in building an effective radiation dose management strategy is collecting complete and accurate data so you can analyze and measure your current performance.

The DoseWise Portal functionality is at the core of Philips’ comprehensive dose management program. The web-based software solution automatically collects, measures, analyzes and reports radiation exposure data on an individual and group basis and allows for real-time staff exposure measurements using DoseAware. It provides a streamlined, efficient way to review data on radiation exposure to both patients and staff.