RTM offers an industry-recognized method to normalize these different identifiers under a common standard. Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE), a consortium of healthcare and industry experts focused on improving healthcare information sharing, created RTM with input from around the world. With RTM, IHE aims to harmonize the use of existing nomenclature “to facilitate safe and interoperable communication between devices and systems.”3



When RTM is native to the device, it helps speed device connectivity to other systems and improves clinician and researcher workflow efficiency. For example, in the NIBP identifier example mentioned above, although different monitors would identify the output using different identifiers, RTM would normalize these varying outputs to a single, consistent code recognized by all systems.



Philips Capsule is actively working with device manufacturers to help incorporate RTM into their technologies so the data outputs produced can be more easily standardized to support clinical surveillance, research or both. For example, Phillips Capsule announced that Retia Medical incorporated RTM into its updated Argos Cardiac Monitor using the Philips Capsule Device Driver Interface (DDI) development strategy, which streamlines the normalization of outputs from the device for end users.