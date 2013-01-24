Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Events calendar

Experience Spectral

philips-ae-29199

It's not just spectral. It's the future.

 

Join Philips and our executive team for an exclusive spectral event...be the first to see what's new in spectral CT. Register now for this special webinar event taking place on May 19, 2021
Sign up for the webinar

Program

1 Hour 09:00 AM & 15:00 CEST

Costs

Free

Audience

Radiologists

Share this article

Schedule a demo/meeting
iqon-spectral-ct-preparing-patient-for-scan-thumb

Spectral CT in Oncology

 

Learn more on the experiences, applications and benefits of spectral-detector CT in oncology imaging for the detection and characterization of lesions in adult and pediatric patients. 
Explore more
iqon-spectral-ct-oct-2015-5119-ct-spectral-workstation-thumb

Spectral CT in ED/Trauma

 

Discover the application and benefits of

spectral-detector CT in emergency radiology for neuro and abdominal imaging and incidental findings as a result of access to spectral CT information without pre-planned protocoling requirements.
Contact US
iqon-spectral-ct-pediatric-patient-on-scanner

Spectral CT in Cardiology and

Cardiovascular Imaging

 

A session focused on the application and benefits of spectral-detector CT in cardiovascular imaging for coronary and vascular patient outcomes in the adult and pediatric populations.
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand